Kevin Yu betting profile: The American Express
Kevin Yu finished third at 27-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 American Express.
Yu's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|2024
|T3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|2023
|MC
|71-67-73
|-5
At The American Express
- In Yu's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 27-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.040
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five starts, showing strong performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Yu recorded a -0.149 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The American Express.
