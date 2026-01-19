PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu finished third at 27-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Yu at The American Express.

    Yu's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-71-68-8
    2024T366-66-66-63-27
    2023MC71-67-73-5

    At The American Express

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 27-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.040

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five starts, showing strong performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Yu recorded a -0.149 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

