Kevin Streelman betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.
Streelman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|2024
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-74-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
At The American Express
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Streelman has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event dating back to 2021.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.411
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman recorded a 0.105 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Streelman delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Streelman recorded a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.