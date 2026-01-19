PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Streelman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Streelman at The American Express.

    Streelman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-72-75+1
    2024MC67-67-70-12
    2022MC73-74-69E
    2021MC68-76E

    At The American Express

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Streelman has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event dating back to 2021.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.411

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman recorded a 0.105 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Streelman delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Streelman recorded a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

