Kevin Roy betting profile: The American Express
Kevin Roy finished tied for 18th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Roy's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|2023
|MC
|70-68-69
|-9
At The American Express
- In Roy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.233
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-1.031
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.781
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.484
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.468
|0.204
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -1.031 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Roy delivered a strong 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. He ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25.
- Roy has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The American Express.
