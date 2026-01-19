PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 18th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Roy at The American Express.

    Roy's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1871-66-66-69-16
    2023MC70-68-69-9

    At The American Express

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2330.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-1.031-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.781-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting51.4840.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.4680.204

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -1.031 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Roy delivered a strong 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. He ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.25.
    • Roy has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
