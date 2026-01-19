Kensei Hirata betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kensei Hirata has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Hirata's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.5
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.615
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.828
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.390
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|-0.086
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.968
|0.092
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a 0.828 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked second with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.25, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.