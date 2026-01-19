PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at The American Express.

    Mitchell's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2166-68-68-71-15
    2024T969-67-66-62-24
    2023T2266-70-66-67-19

    At The American Express

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 24-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.8850.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green77-0.4080.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.598-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting72-0.4110.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total67-0.5320.378

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell ranks tenth on TOUR with a 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks 21st.
    • Mitchell posted a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Mitchell's -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 31.00 Putts Per Round average and breaks par 20.83% of the time, which ranks 54th.
    • Mitchell has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

