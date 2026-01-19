Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express

Mitchell has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.