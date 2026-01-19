Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The American Express.
Mitchell's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|2024
|T9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|2023
|T22
|66-70-66-67
|-19
At The American Express
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 24-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.885
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|-0.408
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.598
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|-0.411
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|-0.532
|0.378
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell ranks tenth on TOUR with a 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks 21st.
- Mitchell posted a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Mitchell's -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 31.00 Putts Per Round average and breaks par 20.83% of the time, which ranks 54th.
- Mitchell has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.