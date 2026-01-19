Keita Nakajima betting profile: The American Express
Keita Nakajima has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark at the 2026 American Express.
At The American Express
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.028
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.691
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.542
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-1.386
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-2.592
|-0.649
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a -0.691 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -1.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The American Express.
