PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keita Nakajima has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making his mark at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Nakajima's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.028-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90-0.691-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.542-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-1.386-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-2.592-0.649

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a -0.691 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -1.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW