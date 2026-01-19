Karl Vilips betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark at the California tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Vilips' first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.174
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Vilips averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.186 over his last five starts, showing room for improvement in his iron play.
- Vilips performed well around the greens in his past five tournaments, posting a positive 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.