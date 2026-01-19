PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Karl Vilips has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with an opportunity to make his mark at the California tournament.

    Latest odds for Vilips at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.174

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Vilips averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.186 over his last five starts, showing room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Vilips performed well around the greens in his past five tournaments, posting a positive 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

