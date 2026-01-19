Karl Vilips betting profile: The American Express

Vilips has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.