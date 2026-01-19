Justin Rose betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Justin Rose finished tied for 26th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Rose's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T26
|66-67-72-65
|-18
|2022
|T33
|68-73-67-69
|-11
At The American Express
- In Rose's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.708
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rose recorded a 0.496 mark over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.