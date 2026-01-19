PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Rose finished tied for 26th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Rose at The American Express.

    Rose's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2666-67-72-65-18
    2022T3368-73-67-69-11

    At The American Express

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Rose has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.708

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rose recorded a 0.496 mark over his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

