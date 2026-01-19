PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Lower finished tied for third at 22-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at The American Express.

    Lower's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T363-66-68-69-22
    2024T3964-68-68-71-17
    2023T4171-68-67-67-15
    2022MC74-71-75+4

    At The American Express

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.613

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower sported a 0.353 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

