Justin Lower betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Justin Lower finished tied for third at 22-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 tournament.
Lower's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|2024
|T39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|2023
|T41
|71-68-67-67
|-15
|2022
|MC
|74-71-75
|+4
At The American Express
- In Lower's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.613
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower sported a 0.353 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.