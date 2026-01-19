PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Poston at The American Express.

    Poston's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1262-76-64-69-17
    2024T1167-65-64-69-23
    2023T665-66-66-68-23
    2022T2569-69-69-69-12
    2021MC70-80+6

    At The American Express

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-65-68-66-18--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.845

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Poston sported a 0.106 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Poston delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Poston posted a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, contributing to his overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.845.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW