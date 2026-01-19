J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express
J.T. Poston finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Poston's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|2024
|T11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|2023
|T6
|65-66-66-68
|-23
|2022
|T25
|69-69-69-69
|-12
|2021
|MC
|70-80
|+6
At The American Express
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.845
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Poston sported a 0.106 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Poston delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Poston posted a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, contributing to his overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.845.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The American Express.
