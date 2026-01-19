PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Smith will compete in The American Express for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, from Jan. 22-25, 2026.

    Latest odds for Smith at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • Smith has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.5
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of five-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4900.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.116-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.3810.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.757-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total67-0.5320.104

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.116 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
    • Smith has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

