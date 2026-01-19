Jordan Smith betting profile: The American Express
Jordan Smith will compete in The American Express for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, from Jan. 22-25, 2026.
At The American Express
- Smith has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.5
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of five-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.490
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.116
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.381
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.757
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|-0.532
|0.104
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.490 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.116 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of The American Express.
