Johnny Keefer betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament since before 2021.
At the American Express
- This is Keefer's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.659
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.594
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.758
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.777
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|-0.282
|-0.410
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.594 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks tenth with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.