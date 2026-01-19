Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith finished tied for 66th at The American Express last year, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Highsmith's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|2024
|T34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
At The American Express
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 18-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 66th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.065
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|-0.154
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.541
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.098
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|-0.532
|-1.358
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.154 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.