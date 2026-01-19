Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express

Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.154 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.