PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joe Highsmith finished tied for 66th at The American Express last year, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at The American Express.

    Highsmith's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6675-64-65-76-8
    2024T3466-69-65-70-18

    At The American Express

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Highsmith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 18-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 66th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 1-under.
    • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.065-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green67-0.154-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.541-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.098-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total67-0.532-1.358

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.154 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW