PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jimmy Stanger finished tied for 14th at 22-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Stanger at The American Express.

    Stanger's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1465-66-66-69-22

    At The American Express

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC69-70-5--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he missed the cut with a score of five-under.
    • Stanger has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has averaged -1.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.237

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Stanger posted a -0.406 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW