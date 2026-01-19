Jimmy Stanger betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger finished tied for 14th at 22-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Stanger's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
At The American Express
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he missed the cut with a score of five-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -1.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.237
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Stanger posted a -0.406 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.