2H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jhonattan Vegas has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Vegas at The American Express.

    Vegas's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72-67-6
    2024MC68-70-66-12
    2023MC73-66-69-8
    2022MC72-72-67-5

    At The American Express

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Vegas has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2022.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.271

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He posted an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas struggled around the green in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
    • On the greens, Vegas averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The American Express.

