Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The American Express
Jhonattan Vegas has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend at this tournament.
Vegas's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|2024
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|2023
|MC
|73-66-69
|-8
|2022
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
At The American Express
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Vegas has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2022.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.271
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas struggled around the green in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Vegas averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The American Express.
