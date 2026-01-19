Jesper Svensson betting profile: The American Express
Jesper Svensson missed the cut at 6-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Svensson's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
At The American Express
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.205
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a solid 0.545 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.158 in his past five starts demonstrates consistent iron play.
- Around the greens, Svensson averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, indicating competent short game performance.
- On the putting surfaces, Svensson struggled with a -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.
