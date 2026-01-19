PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Dufner missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Dufner at The American Express.

    Dufner's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-75-69-2
    2024MC69-73-67-7
    2023MC69-74-68-5
    2022T4070-67-71-70-10
    2021MC74-68-2

    At The American Express

    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Dufner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-71-68-7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-77+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-77+13--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7570-69-71-74-41.493
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--

    Dufner's recent performances

    • Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has averaged -1.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.235

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dufner recorded a -0.743 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Dufner delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting showed slight improvement with a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

