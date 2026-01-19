Jason Dufner betting profile: The American Express

Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.

Dufner has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.