Jason Dufner betting profile: The American Express
Jason Dufner missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Dufner's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|2024
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-74-68
|-5
|2022
|T40
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-68
|-2
At The American Express
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-68
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|70-69-71-74
|-4
|1.493
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
- Dufner has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -1.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.235
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dufner recorded a -0.743 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Dufner delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting showed slight improvement with a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The American Express.
