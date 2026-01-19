PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day finished tied for third with a score of 22-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at The American Express.

    Day's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T364-66-67-69-22
    2024T3468-66-68-68-18
    2023T1867-64-70-67-20
    2022T4967-75-67-70-9

    At The American Express

    • In Day's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.081

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Day sported a -0.418 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Day delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Day posted a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Jan 19, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW