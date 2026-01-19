Jason Day betting profile: The American Express
Jason Day finished tied for third with a score of 22-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.
Day's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|2024
|T34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|2023
|T18
|67-64-70-67
|-20
|2022
|T49
|67-75-67-70
|-9
At The American Express
- In Day's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.081
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Day sported a -0.418 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Day delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Day posted a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.
