1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at The American Express.

    Bridgeman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2170-69-66-68-15
    2024T3967-69-67-68-17

    At The American Express

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.021-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.710-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3680.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121.119-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total42.218-0.674

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.710 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Bridgeman currently ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 123 points and fourth in Strokes Gained: Total with 2.218.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

