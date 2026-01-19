Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express

Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.