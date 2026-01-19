Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Bridgeman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|2024
|T39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
At The American Express
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.021
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.710
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.368
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|1.119
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|2.218
|-0.674
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.710 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Bridgeman currently ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 123 points and fourth in Strokes Gained: Total with 2.218.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The American Express.
