Jackson Suber betting profile: The American Express
Jackson Suber missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting 3-under after rounds of 65, 77, and 71. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, Jan. 22-25 for the 2026 tournament with a $9.2 million purse.
Suber's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
At The American Express
- In Suber's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|7
|12-10-6-7
|--
|55.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished seventh.
- Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.509
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.001 in his past five starts indicates near tour-average iron play.
- Around the greens, Suber has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, an area where improvement could benefit his scoring.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a strong 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Suber has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The American Express.
