Jackson Suber betting profile: The American Express

Suber has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished seventh.

Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Suber has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.