PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jackson Suber missed the cut at The American Express last year, shooting 3-under after rounds of 65, 77, and 71. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, Jan. 22-25 for the 2026 tournament with a $9.2 million purse.

    Latest odds for Suber at The American Express.

    Suber's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC65-77-71-3

    At The American Express

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship712-10-6-7--55.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished seventh.
    • Suber has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.509

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.001 in his past five starts indicates near tour-average iron play.
    • Around the greens, Suber has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, an area where improvement could benefit his scoring.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a strong 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Suber has averaged 0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW