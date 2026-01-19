PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Salinda at The American Express.

    Salinda's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-68-74-7

    At The American Express

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.658-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-1.2410.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green73-0.214-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-1.295-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-2.092-0.296

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -1.241 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda delivers a -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW