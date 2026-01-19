Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The American Express
Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Salinda's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
At The American Express
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.658
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-1.241
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|-0.214
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-1.295
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-2.092
|-0.296
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -1.241 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda delivers a -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of The American Express.
