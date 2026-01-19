Harry Higgs betting profile: The American Express
Harry Higgs finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 tournament.
Higgs' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|2023
|T18
|70-66-62-70
|-20
|2022
|T40
|66-68-67-77
|-10
At The American Express
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T28
|67-68-69-67
|-17
|28.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -1.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.002
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232, indicating he lost ground to the field off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.463 over his past five starts shows he struggled with iron play during this stretch.
- Around the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, losing strokes in this area as well.
- On the greens, Higgs posted a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts, performing slightly below field average with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The American Express.
