2H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harry Higgs finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at The American Express.

    Higgs' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3465-68-69-73-13
    2023T1870-66-62-70-20
    2022T4066-68-67-77-10

    At The American Express

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT2867-68-69-67-1728.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -1.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.002

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232, indicating he lost ground to the field off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.463 over his past five starts shows he struggled with iron play during this stretch.
    • Around the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, losing strokes in this area as well.
    • On the greens, Higgs posted a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts, performing slightly below field average with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

