PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harris English finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for English at The American Express.

    English's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4370-68-69-69-12
    2023MC68-71-68-9

    At The American Express

    • In English's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 43rd at 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.618

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, English recorded a -0.314 mark.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Jan 19, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Sam Ryder betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Jan 19, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW