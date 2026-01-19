Harris English betting profile: The American Express
Harris English finished tied for 43rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
English's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|2023
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
At The American Express
- In English's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 43rd at 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.618
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, English recorded a -0.314 mark.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The American Express.
