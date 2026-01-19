Haotong Li betting profile: The American Express
Haotong Li has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his return to this tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Li's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.622 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.441
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.572
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.046
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-1.091
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|-0.032
|-0.431
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.441 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.572 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Li has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The American Express.
