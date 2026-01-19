PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Haotong Li has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Li at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Li's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.622 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4410.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.572-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.0460.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-1.091-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total55-0.032-0.431

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.441 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.572 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -1.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Li has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW