1H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hank Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of returning to form at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at The American Express.

    Lebioda's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-75-75+4
    2022T4968-69-71-71-9
    2021T6269-71-70-76-2

    At The American Express

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1467-68-67-71-1154.000
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5266-68-68-67-156.560
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-64-70-66-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC72-72E--

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.7690.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green89-0.645-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.535-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting83-0.7120.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-1.592-0.170

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.769 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a -0.645 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 5.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

