Hank Lebioda betting profile: The American Express
Hank Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of returning to form at The American Express.
Lebioda's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75-75
|+4
|2022
|T49
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|2021
|T62
|69-71-70-76
|-2
At The American Express
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|54.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T52
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|6.560
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-64-70-66
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
- Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.769
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|-0.645
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.535
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.712
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-1.592
|-0.170
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.769 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.8 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a -0.645 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 5.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of The American Express.
