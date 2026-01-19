PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Gordon Sargent will make his debut at The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California from Jan. 22-25. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600

    Sargent's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee68-0.0740.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green81-0.495-0.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.9370.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-1.0850.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-2.592-0.466

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has a -0.495 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

