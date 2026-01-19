Gary Woodland betting profile: The American Express
Gary Woodland missed the cut at The American Express in 2022 but finished tied for 16th in 2021. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Woodland's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-69-71
|-4
|2021
|T16
|70-68-68-70
|-12
At The American Express
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|1.014
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-1.663
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.813
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|-0.630
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-2.092
|0.460
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.014 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 333.8 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -1.663 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The American Express.
