2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Gary Woodland missed the cut at The American Express in 2022 but finished tied for 16th in 2021. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Woodland at The American Express.

    Woodland's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-69-71-4
    2021T1670-68-68-70-12

    At The American Express

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee51.0140.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-1.6630.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.813-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80-0.6300.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-2.0920.460

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.014 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 333.8 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -1.663 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
