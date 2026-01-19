Frankie Capan III betting profile: The American Express
Frankie Capan III finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Capan III's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
At The American Express
- In Capan III's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.512
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.478 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Capan III had a nearly neutral 0.001 mark.
- Around the greens, Capan III delivered a positive 0.128 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The American Express.
