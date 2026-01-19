PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Frankie Capan III finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Capan III at The American Express.

    Capan III's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1269-68-64-70-17

    At The American Express

    • In Capan III's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC66-73-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-69-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6566-73-74-72+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -0.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.512

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.478 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Capan III had a nearly neutral 0.001 mark.
    • Around the greens, Capan III delivered a positive 0.128 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW