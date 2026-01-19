Frankie Capan III betting profile: The American Express

Capan III has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Capan III has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.