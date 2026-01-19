Erik van Rooyen betting profile: the American Express
Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|2024
|T25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|2023
|T6
|65-72-66-62
|-23
|2021
|T56
|70-69-76-69
|-4
At the American Express
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|2
|11-14-8-11
|--
|165.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -1.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.605
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.809
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.897
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.010
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|-1.155
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.809 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The American Express.
