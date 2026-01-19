PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: the American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at The American Express.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72-70-3
    2024T2566-67-69-67-19
    2023T665-72-66-62-23
    2021T5670-69-76-69-4

    At the American Express

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 23-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship211-14-8-11--165.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -1.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.6050.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.809-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.897-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.010-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.092-1.155

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.809 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

