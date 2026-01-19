Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: The American Express
Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 in the 2026 edition of The American Express.
At The American Express
- This is Gonzalez's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|72-67-68-69
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.576
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-1.081
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.778
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|1.096
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.218
|-0.409
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.576 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez sported a -1.081 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gonzalez delivered a 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Gonzalez has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of The American Express.
