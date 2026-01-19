PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

    Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 in the 2026 edition of The American Express.

    Latest odds for Gonzalez at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Gonzalez's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Gonzalez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5072-67-68-69-47.500
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7266-69-75-72-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Gonzalez's recent performances

    • Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
    • Gonzalez has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gonzalez has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.576-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-1.081-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.778-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141.096-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.218-0.409

    Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gonzalez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.576 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez sported a -1.081 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gonzalez delivered a 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Gonzalez has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

