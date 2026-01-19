PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after posting a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Grillo at The American Express.

    Grillo's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-66-70-4
    2023MC69-73-65-9
    2022T6371-65-73-73-6
    2021T3769-66-68-76-9

    At The American Express

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.4270.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2150.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.390-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-1.4890.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-2.0920.319

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.427 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has sported a 0.215 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Grillo has delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

