Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express

Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.