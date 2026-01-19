Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after posting a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Grillo's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-73-65
|-9
|2022
|T63
|71-65-73-73
|-6
|2021
|T37
|69-66-68-76
|-9
At The American Express
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.427
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.215
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.390
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-1.489
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-2.092
|0.319
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.427 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has sported a 0.215 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Grillo has delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.