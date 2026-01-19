Dylan Wu betting profile: The American Express

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.530 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.