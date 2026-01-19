Dylan Wu betting profile: The American Express
Dylan Wu returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Wu's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|2023
|T32
|69-69-61-72
|-17
|2022
|MC
|69-72-70
|-5
At The American Express
- In Wu's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 32nd at 17-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.162
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.530
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.728
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.754
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|-0.529
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.530 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Wu earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season and ranked 63rd with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.
