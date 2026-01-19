PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Dylan Wu returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Wu at The American Express.

    Wu's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-73-4
    2023T3269-69-61-72-17
    2022MC69-72-70-5

    At The American Express

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 32nd at 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.1620.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.530-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.728-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.754-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.718-0.529

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.530 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Wu earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season and ranked 63rd with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW