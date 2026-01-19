Doug Ghim betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 American Express.
Ghim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|2024
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|69-72-66
|-9
|2022
|T59
|67-68-73-73
|-7
|2021
|T5
|67-68-69-69
|-15
At The American Express
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T20
|26.756
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.475
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-1.084
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.704
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|-0.128
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|-0.032
|0.234
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -1.084 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Ghim excelled around the green this season with a 0.704 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Ghim has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.