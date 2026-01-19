PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 50th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The American Express.

    McCarthy's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5065-71-68-70-14
    2022T667-67-68-67-19
    2021MC73-70-1

    At The American Express

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.553-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green71-0.2180.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green82-0.360-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4930.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.4680.460

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.553 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.218 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McCarthy earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

