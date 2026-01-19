Denny McCarthy betting profile: The American Express
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 50th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
McCarthy's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T50
|65-71-68-70
|-14
|2022
|T6
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|2021
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At The American Express
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.553
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|-0.218
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.360
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.493
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|0.460
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.553 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.218 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McCarthy earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The American Express.
