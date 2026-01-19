Davis Thompson betting profile: The American Express
Davis Thompson finished 26-under and took second place in 2023 at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 51st finish from last year's tournament.
Thompson's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|2024
|T21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|2023
|2
|62-64-67-69
|-26
At The American Express
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 26-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.695
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sported a 0.083 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The American Express.
