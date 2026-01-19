PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Thompson finished 26-under and took second place in 2023 at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 51st finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The American Express.

    Thompson's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5169-69-68-71-11
    2024T2167-67-66-68-20
    2023262-64-67-69-26

    At The American Express

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 26-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.695

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sported a 0.083 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

