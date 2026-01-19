Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Davis Riley missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improvement this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Riley's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|2023
|T65
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|2022
|T59
|66-69-68-78
|-7
At The American Express
- In Riley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 59th at 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.836
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|-0.064
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.106
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|2.761
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.968
|-1.058
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks first by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.