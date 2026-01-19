PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improvement this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Riley at The American Express.

    Riley's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC80-75-65+4
    2024MC72-70-65-9
    2023T6570-67-69-71-11
    2022T5966-69-68-78-7

    At The American Express

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 59th at 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.836-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green63-0.064-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1060.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting12.7610.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.968-1.058

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks first by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

