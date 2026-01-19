Davis Riley betting profile: The American Express

Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley has delivered a 2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks first by breaking par 33.33% of the time.