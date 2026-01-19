PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
45M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at The American Express.

    Lipsky's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-72-69-3
    2024MC70-70-72-4
    2023MC72-71-66-7
    2022T1467-68-69-70-14

    At The American Express

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT3214-7-6--14.622

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.108

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 in his past five tournaments, indicating he struggled with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky sported a -0.009 mark in his past five starts, showing near-average performance with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting putting has been a weakness in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

