David Lipsky betting profile: The American Express
David Lipsky returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lipsky's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-71-66
|-7
|2022
|T14
|67-68-69-70
|-14
At The American Express
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T32
|14-7-6
|--
|14.622
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.108
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 in his past five tournaments, indicating he struggled with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky sported a -0.009 mark in his past five starts, showing near-average performance with his iron play.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting putting has been a weakness in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.
