2H AGO

David Ford betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Ford returns to compete at The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 in La Quinta, California. Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • Ford has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5066-68-72-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4066-71-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT367-65-69-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.9420.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.0400.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green69-0.151-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting78-0.6130.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.2180.738

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.942 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.040 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.25, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Ford has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

