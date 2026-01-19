David Ford betting profile: The American Express
David Ford returns to compete at The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 in La Quinta, California. Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At The American Express
- Ford has not competed in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.942
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.040
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|-0.151
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|-0.613
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.218
|0.738
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.942 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.040 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 32.25, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Ford has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of The American Express.
