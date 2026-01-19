PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: the American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Danny Walker missed the cut at the American Express last year, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 the American Express.

    Latest odds for Walker at the American Express.

    Walker's recent history at the American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-73-71-4

    At the American Express

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee84-0.284-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80-0.471-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.206-0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-1.0420.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-1.592-0.358

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a -0.471 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -1.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
