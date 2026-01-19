Danny Walker betting profile: the American Express

Walker has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.

Walker has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.