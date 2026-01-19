Danny Walker betting profile: the American Express
Danny Walker missed the cut at the American Express last year, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 the American Express.
Walker's recent history at the American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
At the American Express
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|-0.284
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|-0.471
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.206
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-1.042
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-1.592
|-0.358
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a -0.471 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -1.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the American Express.
