2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at The American Express.

    Berger's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2168-67-65-73-15
    2024T3968-68-67-68-17

    At The American Express

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3640.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.8790.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green72-0.185-0.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.909-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.968-0.684

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.879 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Berger delivers a 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50.
    • Berger ranks sixth with 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total this season and ranks 25th with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • He has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

