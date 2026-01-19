Daniel Berger betting profile: The American Express

Berger has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Berger has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.855 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.