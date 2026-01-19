PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The American Express

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his debut at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 5-over.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee75-0.1690.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-1.367-0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.820-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-2.7360.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-5.092-0.814

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.169 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has delivered a -1.367 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht has a -2.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 33.50, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 5.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

