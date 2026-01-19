Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.