PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The American Express.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-68-71-3
    2024263-67-65-65-28
    2023T1168-67-62-69-22
    2022T4066-72-68-72-10

    At The American Express

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 28-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.042

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout posted a 0.469 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout posted a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW