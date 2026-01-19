Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The American Express
Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|2024
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|2023
|T11
|68-67-62-69
|-22
|2022
|T40
|66-72-68-72
|-10
At The American Express
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 28-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.042
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout posted a 0.469 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout posted a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.
