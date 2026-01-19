Chris Kirk betting profile: The American Express
Chris Kirk finished third at 25-under in 2023, his best result at this tournament in recent years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of contending again at the 2026 American Express.
Kirk's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|2024
|T47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|2023
|T3
|69-67-63-64
|-25
|2022
|MC
|71-69-72
|-4
|2021
|T16
|68-70-70-68
|-12
At The American Express
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 25-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.419
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.485
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-1.071
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.925
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|1.558
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk has delivered a 0.485 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has a -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 82nd with a 19.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The American Express.
