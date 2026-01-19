PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk finished third at 25-under in 2023, his best result at this tournament in recent years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of contending again at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The American Express.

    Kirk's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3464-70-73-68-13
    2024T4768-64-67-73-16
    2023T369-67-63-64-25
    2022MC71-69-72-4
    2021T1668-70-70-68-12

    At The American Express

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 25-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4170-64-68-67-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.4190.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4850.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-1.0710.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.9250.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.0921.558

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk has delivered a 0.485 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has a -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he ranks 82nd with a 19.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW