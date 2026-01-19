Charley Hoffman betting profile: The American Express
Charley Hoffman finished tied for fifth at 20-under at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.
Hoffman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|2024
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|2023
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|2021
|WD
|70-66
|-
At The American Express
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.019
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Hoffman has struggled with his putting, posting an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- His overall performance has been below TOUR average, with a -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his last five starts.
- Hoffman's short game has been relatively solid with a -0.035 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The American Express.
