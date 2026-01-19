PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Charley Hoffman finished tied for fifth at 20-under at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at The American Express.

    Hoffman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T565-63-69-71-20
    2024MC69-66-77-4
    2023MC67-71-72-6
    2021WD70-66-

    At The American Express

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.019

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Hoffman has struggled with his putting, posting an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • His overall performance has been below TOUR average, with a -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total mark in his last five starts.
    • Hoffman's short game has been relatively solid with a -0.035 average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW