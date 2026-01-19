PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chandler Phillips returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25, 2026. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Phillips at The American Express.

    Phillips' recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-73-65-8
    2024T2570-70-63-66-19

    At The American Express

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT329-8-5-5--14.622

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee72-0.093-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.021-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.0820.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101.2080.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.218-0.316

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.021 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (19th), with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (36th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW