Chandler Phillips betting profile: The American Express
Chandler Phillips returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25, 2026. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Phillips' recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|2024
|T25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
At The American Express
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-under.
- Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T32
|9-8-5-5
|--
|14.622
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|-0.093
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.021
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.082
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|1.208
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.218
|-0.316
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.021 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points (19th), with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (36th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.