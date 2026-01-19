PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chan Kim returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-66-69-6
    2024T1464-67-68-67-22
    2022MC70-71-69-6

    At The American Express

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 22-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT2870-64-67-70-1728
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-74+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC1-3---

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.116

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim had an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance from the tee box.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim posted a 0.069 mark in his past five starts, indicating positive iron play.
    • Around the greens, Kim delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong short game skills.
    • Kim struggled on the greens with a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Kim averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

