Chan Kim betting profile: The American Express
Chan Kim returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|2024
|T14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|2022
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
At The American Express
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 22-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T28
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|28
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|1-3
|-
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.116
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim had an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance from the tee box.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim posted a 0.069 mark in his past five starts, indicating positive iron play.
- Around the greens, Kim delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong short game skills.
- Kim struggled on the greens with a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Kim averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
