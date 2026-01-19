PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chad Ramey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Ramey at The American Express.

    Ramey's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-73-68-8
    2024MC72-65-71-8
    2022MC74-72-73+3

    At The American Express

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70-0.0870.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green86-0.582-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.3970.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.033-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total80-1.0320.206

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.582 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Ramey currently has 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

