Chad Ramey betting profile: The American Express
Chad Ramey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Ramey's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|2024
|MC
|72-65-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|74-72-73
|+3
At The American Express
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|-0.087
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|-0.582
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.397
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.033
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|-1.032
|0.206
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.582 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Ramey currently has 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.
