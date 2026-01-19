PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Camilo Villegas finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Villegas at The American Express.

    Villegas's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T772-62-69-66-19
    2024T6269-68-65-74-12
    2022T3369-68-70-70-11
    2021MC69-79+4

    At The American Express

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT5164-68-69-74-136.629
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.269

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Villegas for the 2026 season yet.
    • Based on his past five tournaments, Villegas posted an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged 0.283 over his last five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.129 during that span.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

