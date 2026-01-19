Cam Davis betting profile: The American Express
Cam Davis finished tied for 18th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Davis's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|2024
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|2023
|MC
|72-71-70
|-3
|2021
|3
|68-70-66-64
|-20
At The American Express
- In Davis's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|3-2
|--
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.403
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.268
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|-0.295
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-1.161
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-1.592
|-0.898
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -1.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.