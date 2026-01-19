PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis finished tied for 18th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Davis at The American Express.

    Davis's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1869-67-67-69-16
    2024MC68-65-73-10
    2023MC72-71-70-3
    2021368-70-66-64-20

    At The American Express

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-2----
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.403-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.268-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green79-0.295-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-1.161-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-1.592-0.898

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -1.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

