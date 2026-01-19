Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express
Bud Cauley has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making an impact at The American Express.
At The American Express
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.6
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.165
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.413
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.217
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.173
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.968
|-0.277
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The American Express.
