PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Bud Cauley has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making an impact at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Cauley at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.6
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.165-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4130.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.217-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.173-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.968-0.277

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.413 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW